Traffic shifts this week as part of US 12 construction

April 29, 2024 7:59AM PDT
Photo created by KXRO

Changes are coming to fish barrier work zones on US 12 in Grays Harbor as bridge construction between Montesano and Elma nears the halfway mark.

People who travel on US 12 between Montesano and Elma will start using two new bridges this week. 

These bridges are part of a fish barrier removal project that corrects five culverts under US 12 and State Route 8 in Grays Harbor County.

The Department of Transportation tells KXRO that on Wednesday, May 1, contractor crews will move one lane of US 12 onto the new bridges. 

Travelers will see daytime rolling slowdowns on US 12 during this work. The bridges are located near Monte-Brady Road and Schouweiler Road. 

Work is weather-dependent and subject to change. WSDOT encourages people to stay alert in work zones as work continues.

Throughout spring and summer, travelers will see more changes in work zones on both US 12 and SR 8. Crews will slow traffic down at times to reconfigure lanes and set up new work zones. Travelers will continue to cross over the median from one side of the highway to the other at all five locations.

The temporary changes will remain until all bridge structures are complete. To keep people moving around the work zones, one lane in each direction will remain open.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

The work will allow fish at all stages of life to cross under the highways to access spawning and rearing habitat as well as improve highway resilience for people.

