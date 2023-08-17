Total campfire ban begins Aug. 18 at Olympic National Park/Forest

The U.S Forest Service has announced that beginning at midnight Friday, August 18, 2023, Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest will implement a complete ban on all campfires, including charcoal.

Anything that produces an ash will not be allowed.

This includes the coastal areas of Olympic National Park.

Officials say that gas or propane camp stoves may still be used in the wilderness backcountry and campgrounds but should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Extreme caution is urged with any open flame.

The move to Stage 2 fire restrictions is due to continued hot and dry conditions that are forecasted to continue with no relief in sight and the need to align with state and county campfire restrictions.

“We have already seen wildfires start throughout western Washington and these types of conditions are highly conducive to wildfires starting on the peninsula.” said Interagency Fire Management Officer, Jeff Bortner. “By following these restrictions everyone can help reduce the risk of unintentional wildfires.”

The public is urged to be aware of the high fire danger and take precautions to ensure fire safety. Visitors to public lands should always use caution to prevent human-caused wildfires. To reduce the risk, please consider the following:

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands.

Before going camping, learn of any new restrictions that may be in place.

If smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray.

To report a fire dial 911.

National Interagency Fire Center: https://www.nifc.gov

Active Fire Information – Incident Information System: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/

Olympic National Park information: www.nps.gov/olym

Olympic National Forest information: www.fs.usda.gov/olympic

State and county area burn bans: www.waburnbans.net