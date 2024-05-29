KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Top preferred alternative for the North Aberdeen Bridge Project selected

May 29, 2024 8:08AM PDT
Photo from City of Aberdeen

The City of Aberdeen announced that a top preferred alternative for the North Aberdeen Bridge Project has been selected.

In an announcement, the city says that with input from the public, the top preferred alternative has been identified, and residents are invited to join an in-person open house to learn more and share their thoughts. 

The open house will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 5-8 pm at the Rotary Log Pavilion.

With the open house format, the public is invited to come at any time and learn more.

The City of Aberdeen held a public hearing earlier in May on the top three alternatives for the North Aberdeen Bridge Project.

The event is an opportunity to learn how public feedback from the prior open house was used to refine the original 10 design alternatives down to the preferred option, view rankings of the top 3 alternatives, learn about the next steps in the project timeline, and speak to staff.

The bridge, built in 1956, was deemed structurally deficient.

The city received a $23.1 million federal grant for design, right-of-way, and construction toward addressing the deficiencies.

Image from City of Aberdeen

City of Aberdeen’s North Aberdeen Bridge project website

