      Weather Alert

Tony & Emmy Award Winning Actress/Singer Kristin Chenoweth On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show

Dec 20, 2021 @ 10:17am
photo credit: John Russo

It’s Christmas week and The Luceman in the morning has special Guest co-hosts in all week starting today with Tony and Emmy Award winning actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth!  Kristin has a new movie out in Theaters right now called “National Champions” Based on the play of the same name, this contemporary sports drama focuses on a college football star, who begins a players’ strike hours before the national championship game to help achieve fair compensation, equality and medical consideration for all athletes.

Kristin also has a new Christmas album out now called “Happiness is Christmas”  And she will be in Washington in concert on April 23rd at the Mt. Baker Theater in Bellingham, You can get tickets by clicking HERE!

Kristin Chenoweth Interview:

Check out the trailer for Kristin Chenoweth’s new movie “National Champions” In Theaters now, below.

“National Champions” now in theaters. Written by Adam Mervis and directed by Ric Roman Waugh, this STX Entertainment release also stars Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Timothy Olyphant, and Uzo Aduba.   find out more about the movie by by clicking HERE!

Check out Kristin Chenoweth’s brand new Christmas Album as well as all things Kristin Chenoweth at her Official website by clicking HERE!

 

 

TAGS
Happiness is Christmas Kristin Chenoweth National Champions
December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Writer/Director Justin Corsbie Talks about His Debut Feature Film "Hard Luck Love Song"
photo credit: John Russo
Tony & Emmy Award Winning Actress/Singer Kristin Chenoweth On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show
Fish & Wildlife Commissioner resigns; opens door for local representation
New law reduce use of single-use utensils, condiments, straws beginning Jan. 1
COVID-19 outbreak linked to HS wrestling tournaments
Connect With Us Listen To Us On