Tony & Emmy Award Winning Actress/Singer Kristin Chenoweth On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show
It’s Christmas week and The Luceman in the morning has special Guest co-hosts in all week starting today with Tony and Emmy Award winning actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth! Kristin has a new movie out in Theaters right now called “National Champions” Based on the play of the same name, this contemporary sports drama focuses on a college football star, who begins a players’ strike hours before the national championship game to help achieve fair compensation, equality and medical consideration for all athletes.
Kristin also has a new Christmas album out now called “Happiness is Christmas” And she will be in Washington in concert on April 23rd at the Mt. Baker Theater in Bellingham, You can get tickets by clicking HERE!
Kristin Chenoweth Interview:
Check out the trailer for Kristin Chenoweth’s new movie “National Champions” In Theaters now, below.
“National Champions” now in theaters. Written by Adam Mervis and directed by Ric Roman Waugh, this STX Entertainment release also stars Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Timothy Olyphant, and Uzo Aduba. find out more about the movie by by clicking HERE!
Check out Kristin Chenoweth’s brand new Christmas Album as well as all things Kristin Chenoweth at her Official website by clicking HERE!