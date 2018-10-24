Tip It On Back: Dierks Bentley to executive-produce new Fox comedy set in a Nashville bar

ABC/Image Group LA Dierks Bentley will executive-produce a new single-camera comedy set in a Nashville bar, according to Variety.

It’s a topic the Arizona native knows a thing or two about, since he regularly played the honky tonks on the Music City stretch known as Lower Broadway before being discovered.  On top of that, Dierks now runs one of his own establishments in that area: Whiskey Row.

The show will be written and executive produced by Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt. Dierks’ manager, Mary Hilliard Harrington, will be an EP on the show as well.

Right now, the show has a pilot commitment from Fox.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brad Paisley set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before Friday’s World Series game Why the heart of rock and roll is still beatin’ for Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Thomas Rhett, Dierks, Brothers Osborne, FGL, Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies and Kacey Musgraves set to play the 52nd CMAs Luke Combs’ die-hard fans from the beginning are still with him — and a couple even tied the knot WATCH – The Set List! Lady Antebellum makes a special announcement and 2018 CMA Performers are revealed! Cole Swindell celebrates his #1 “Break Up” with his fans
Comments