Timberland Regional Libraries closing to the public
At the end of regularly scheduled service today, Timberland Regional Library announced that all library facilities will be closing to the public.
On Thursday, March 12, TRL management began preparations to move from Stage One to Stage Two, at that time anticipating that Stage Two would last through the end of March.
As of this morning, March 13, 2020, Timberland Regional Library moved to Stage Two of their Emergency Response Levels.
This means that all Timberland Library facilities are open through the day under limited use for holds pick up, checkout & return, and quick browsing sites only.
In a release, the library group announced that they are initiating Stage 3 of their response plan.
Stage Three: Closure will be in effect Saturday, March 14 until at least Monday, April 6, 2020.
According to their response, and depending on the situation, virtual services and other services that do not require direct public contact may continue.
Stage One:
Regular Library Services continue with additional health & safety steps implemented.
- Board of Trustees, managers, and staff are made aware of the situation, are on alert, and participate in preparation & prevention measures as directed.
- Public is informed about the risks and preventative measures being taken via web and social media.
- Management begins preparations for Stage Two and keeps all staff informed.
Stage Two:
Library Services shift to Circulation Only to limit public assembly.
- Library facilities are open under limited use.
- Programs, meetings, or prolonged use of any kind; including study, reading, and public computer use are cancelled.
- Library locations become holds pick up, checkout & return, and quick browsing sites only.
- Seating areas will not be available to the public.
- Public is informed about limited access and measures being taken via web and social media
- Management begins preparations for Stage Three and keeps all staff informed.
Stage Three:
All Library facilities are Closed to the public.
- On the recommendation of the Department of Health or as directed by proclamation, and after informing the Library Board of Trustees, managers, and staff.
- The Library Administration closes all Library facilities to public use and access.
- Depending on the situation, virtual services and other services that do not require direct public contact may continue.
- Public is informed about library facility closures, available virtual services, and measures being taken via web and social media.
- Management begins preparations for returning to Lower Stages as the situation changes and keeps all staff informed.
Updates will be posted on trl.org/health-safety-updates, on library location Facebook pages, and communicated with our patrons and media partners via email as the response evolves.