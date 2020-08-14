Three women arrested on drug charges in Elma
Elma, WA – Three women were arrested on drug charges.
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force tells KXRO that they served three search warrants for alleged illegal drug sales in Elma yesterday.
They say the warrants were a culmination of related ongoing investigations involving local methamphetamine and heroin distribution.
According to the Task Force, three Elma women, two 35 year-olds and one 29 year-old, are currently being held in the Grays Harbor County Jail on felony drug charges.
The residences searched were all within 1,000 feet of a school or school bus stop.
Designated “School Enhancement” areas are considered during sentencing if a person is found guilty of illegal drug sales near school areas.
The Task Force says the residences were in the 200 block of East Main, 100 block of South 16th, and 100 block of Evergreen Lane.
They say significant amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and cash were seized during the investigation, as well as two vehicles alleged to have been used in the facilitation of drug trafficking.
The Drug Task Force, in collaboration with local law enforcement partners, says they will continue to target mid-level drug traffickers because they profit from poisoning our communities and burdening our citizens into the spiral of addiction and criminal activity.