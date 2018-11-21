Three Great Holiday Specials For Your Thanksgiving Day!
We here at Kix 95.3 wish you a Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you enjoy these wonderful Thanksgiving specials on Kix this Thanksgiving Day!
First up at 5 am It’s ABC Radio’s Holiday Season Serenade with Martina McBride!
A kickoff to the holiday season, with artists like Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, Reba, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Dylan Scott and more, all discussing holiday food, shopping, music, decorations, family gatherings, traditions and more. Features all the latest country Christmas music. Catch an encore presentation at 4pm and at 9am on Friday!
Then at 8 am It’s “CMT’s After Midnight Friendsgiving Special with Cody Alan”
Cody’s friends in country music are coming over for the CMT After MidNite Friendsgiving Special.
Stars including Reba, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney join Cody for this four hour, commercial-free Thanksgiving special featuring favorite foods, family traditions and a playlist to get the holidays started. Catch an encore presentation on Friday at noon!
Then at Noon it’s “A Thanks giving Weekend Celebration with Brett Young” from Westwood One!