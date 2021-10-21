Three Grays Harbor residents die following collision with log truck
An accident in Humptulips on Wednesday morning ended with the death of three local residents.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 19-year-old log truck driver from Forks was driving south on US 101 in a fully loaded 2022 Kenworth log truck when he crossed the centerline.
The report states that when the began to overturn, spilling its load, a 2000 Nissan Xterra carrying three people were driving north in the opposite lane and was struck.
Inside the Xterra were 51-year-old Eduardo Barrios Saquiche of Aberdeen, 30-year-old Luis Barrios Saquiche of Aberdeen, and 40-year-old Elmer Mejia Barrios of Hoquiam.
All three men in the Xterra died at the scene.
Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be involved. The official cause of the accident is under investigation.
The roadway was blocked for nearly 12 hours.