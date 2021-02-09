Three arrested in Chinook on narcotics charges
Chinook, WA – Three people were arrested in Chinook for narcotics related crimes.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Friday narcotics related search warrants were served on two residences located in the Cherry Street and Bussone Lane area of Chinook.
They say the search warrants were a result of a month’s long investigation into the sales of methamphetamine and heroin by occupants of the residences.
Deputies with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Long Beach Police Department, Raymond Police Department, South Bend Police Department, Shoalwater Bay Tribal Police Department, Department of Corrections, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and troopers with the Washington State Patrol made up the multi-agency effort to serve the warrants.
The Sheriff’s Office says the search of both residences yielded several ounces of suspected methamphetamine, two ounces of suspected heroin, five firearms, a large amount of drug paraphernalia indicative of sales and use as well as cash.
A 48 year old woman was arrested for charges relating to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as well as possession of a controlled substance.
She was also jailed on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
A 54 year old man was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
A 27 year old man was arrested for one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance.