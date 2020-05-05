Three additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Pacific County.
The Pacific County Public Health & Human Services office has announced that they have received notice of 3 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pacific County.
This makes a total of 7 individuals from the county being confirmed with COVID-19.
On April 22nd the county announced their 4th case, and on April 30th announced their first attributed death of the virus.
According to their release, the individuals are self-isolating and close contacts of the individuals are currently being contacted by our public health nurses with instructions to quarantine per DOH guidelines.
They say that the initial investigation has revealed that these positive cases are linked to the cases already reported at Bornstein Seafood Company.
Health officials say eleven employees at the processing facility in Astoria, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility has closed until further notice.
The Clatsop County Department of Public Health confirmed the number of virus cases on Monday after testing 35 people. The results from five of the tests are still pending.
On Friday, Bornstein Seafoods officials contacted health authorities after one of its employees tested positive. The 11 who tested positive include four women and seven men between the ages of 30-69.
Pacific County Public Health adds that they continue to encourage the public to maintain social distancing by staying at home except for essential business and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.coronavirus.wa.gov