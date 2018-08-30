This Labor Day, Join Maren Morris & Little Big Town For some Labor Day Fun!
As summer winds down, Kix 95.3 & Westwood One is gearing up for its annual end of summer party to salute America’s workers… It’s “Workin’ Hard Country” hosted by CMA, ACM and GRAMMY award winner, Maren Morris!
*Work songs, summertime anthems and current hits from Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Jake Owen, Dierks Bentley and more.
* Many of country’s hottest stars share stories about their pre-fame jobs… It’s a Labor Day tradition. Check out “Workin’ Hard Country” With Maren Morris starting at 5 am with an encore presentation at Noon This Labor Day Monday Sept. 3rd ON Kix 95.3!
Then at 9 am and again at 4 pm Kix 95.3 & ABC Radio Presents “A Labor Day Salute to Country Kids” Hosted by Little Big Town!
There’s been a baby boom in country music over the past few years, and you’ll hear all about how those new arrivals have changed the lives of your favorite stars, like Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and more!!
Plus, You’ll hear from stars who are old hands at parenting, from Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, and Eric Church to Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan!
Don’t miss all the fun this labor day on The Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!