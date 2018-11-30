This Is How We Roll…into Vegas: FGL tests the waters for a longer Sin City residency in the future

ABC/Image Group LA On Saturday, Florida Georgia Line kicks off their five-show Live From Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Canaan Smith and Mason Ramsey will open, and if things go well, it could be the beginning of more Sin City appearances to come.

“We’re calling this a mini-residency,” Tyler Hubbard explains, “just kinda dipping our toe in the water to see what it feels like.”

“We’ve never spent more than about three days in Vegas, nor have we ever wanted to,” he jokes. “I think we’re kind of excited to actually go, spend two weeks, spend some time off the Strip a little bit, see what else Nevada has to offer.”

FGL’s final Vegas show isn’t until Tuesday, December 11, giving Tyler and Brian Kelley some time to explore the city.

“It won’t be a crazy strenuous schedule,” Tyler says, “and we can just enjoy the time with our family and enjoy Vegas, and see what it’s like.”

“I do think, if it goes over well, down the road at some point we could definitely turn that into something a little bit bigger,” he adds. “But this was a great year to do that, being off the road and not doing a big tour, kinda creating a little bit more of a demand.”

Meanwhile, Brian’s looking forward to carrying on the tradition of what he calls “Vegas entertainment history,” including “Wayne Newton and Elvis and, I mean, everybody.”

He shares, “You know, my parents had their honeymoon in Vegas and they got to see Elvis. I think they were on the second or third row, and he was throwing out scarves and wiping his sweat.”

FGL’s expected to debut some new material from their forthcoming fourth album during their Vegas set.

