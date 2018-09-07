This Free Ticket Friday! Win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge in The Morning & Rascal Flatts in the Afternoon!
It’s Double the Super star Fun This next Free Ticket Friday!!! Kix 95.3 is giving you a chance to see Brett Eldredge and Rascal Flatts at The WA State Fair!!
Listen to the Luceman & Logan in the morning at 7:50 & 8:50 to win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge on Thursday 9/20/18 at The WA State Fair!!! along with supporting acts Runaway June & Devin Dawson!!
When Luceman and Logan tell you to, text in the Code Word “Don’t Ya” to the kix text line 360-537-0953! If your text is the 95th one we get and has the code word in it, They’ll call you live on the air! Answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3, Send me to Brett Eldredge!” And you WIN!!
But That’s not ALL it’s double the fun in the afternoon! Rick Moyer will be giving away tickets to see Rascal Flatt’s performing at the WA State Fair on Sunday 9-23-18! Listen at 4:50 and 5:50 When Rick tells you to, text in the code word “Mayberry” If your text is the 95th and has the code word in it, Rick will call you live on the air! Answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3! I wanna see Rascal Flatts!” and you WIN!!
To purchase tickets to either show just click HERE!