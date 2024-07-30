KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Third concurrent closure on SR 109 starts this week

July 30, 2024 7:02AM PDT
A third closure is coming to SR 109 and it starts this week.

Starting 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, a portion of SR 109 between Ocean City and Copalis Beach will close to all travelers.

The closure will continue around the clock through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30.

The full closure of SR 109 is between Pacific Lane and Chabot Road.

Travelers are encouraged to plan to use the detour route. There is no travel through the work zone.

This closure is in addition to two existing closures on SR 109.

  • SR 109 near Irons Springs remains closed as work is.

The Washington State Department of Transportation say that they will keep people moving during construction, but they warn drivers to be sure to plan extra time.

The three concurrent closures are occurring because this project and others have a specific timeframe when crews are allowed to work in the water. A total closure is intended to shorten the overall construction timeline. It also helps minimize the environmental footprint.

WSDOT’s blog has more information about how this work is done.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.

