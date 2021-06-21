      Weather Alert

The Plank Island Theatre Company Premiers “Writing Wrongs” This Thursday Night!

Jun 21, 2021 @ 9:33am

The Luceman in the morning sat down with Julayne Fleury and Alex Eddy of the newly formed Plank Island Theatre Co.  To talk about their Premier Production called “Writing Wrongs” which will kick off This Thursday night 6/24 at 8pm! Check out the interview below plus links to get tickets and more.

Plank Island Theatre Company is proud to present their premiere production: WRITING WRONGS.
Join us for a comedic night of original monolgues. Written and performed by local and global performers.
Plank Island makes their debut in the heart of downtown Aberdeen, the D&R Theatre. June 24, 25, 26, and 27.
8 PM shows every night.   3 PM matinees on Saturday (26th) and Sunday (27th)
General Admission – $15
Seniors, Military and Children – $10
Get more information and to purchase tickets online by clicking HERE!

 

