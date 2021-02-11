The opportunity to sign up for the 2021 Leadership Grays Harbor class ends this week
The final day for local residents to sign up for the 2021 Leadership Grays Harbor class is Friday.
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is once again partnering with Grays Harbor College for Leadership Grays Harbor, and time is running out to sign up for the 2021 class.
The program, described by GGHI, is “a civic and professional development program based on key leadership principles”.
The program is designed to help community members develop personal leadership skills to make a positive impact in their community, in their professions, and in their personal lives.
“This program helps participants develop their personal leadership skills and challenges them to rise to the occasion. Participants leave with knowledge on how to make a positive impact in their community, in their professions, and in their personal lives while building their professional network and making lifelong friends.”
The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, February 12 at 5pm.
Leadership Grays Harbor has produced over 20 years of graduates and works to connect people from different industries and backgrounds to grow as leaders while learning about the community.
“Leadership Grays Harbor proved to be worth the investment of time for all involved,” expressed Molly Bold, Business Manager for the Westport Marina who participated in the 2020 program. “The speakers, content, and dialogue were engaging and inspiring. I finished the program having received more than I expected – and I would recommend the program as a unique tool for aspiring leaders in the GH community.”
Scott Andersen, City Administrator with the City of Ocean Shores, also enjoyed his experience participating in the 2020 program. “Leadership Grays Harbor was a fascinating experience that openly challenged assumptions about what values constitutes leadership. The course; even virtually, was exceptionally engaging. Chance Stewart brings a number of disciplines together to examine what it means to be a leader in today’s world: psychology, history, social science and how these elements interact in an increasingly interconnected and diverse world. I would highly recommend Leadership Grays Harbor to anyone who wants to learn more about understanding how to successfully motivate others while improving yourself.”
Leadership Grays Harbor has produced over 500 graduates from local business, non-profit, and government backgrounds. The course is the premier local program to grow as a professional and community leader.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 program will take place over three months with two sessions per month (April will have three sessions).
All sessions will be hosted on the Zoom platform.
Very limited spots are available.
Please contact GGHI as soon as possible if you’re interested in participating by calling (360) 532-7888 or emailing Candie Gleason at [email protected].