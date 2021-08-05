The Olson Bros Talk Up Concert In The Park This Saturday On The Kix Morning show!
This Saturday, August 7th 1p-5p at Sam Benn Park.
Kix 95.3 and 104.7 Kdux’s Free Concert in the Park is happening this Saturday at Aberdeen’s Sam Benn Park, from 1 to 5pm featuring The Olson Bros Band at 2:30 followed by Grays Harbor favorites Electric Eye! The Olson Bros Luke and Isaac Stopped by the Kix Morning show today and talked to the Luceman in the morning about this Saturday’s concert and More plus gave a live performance of one of their new songs called “Never Slowing Down” off the brand new Album “I Bleed Evergreen” which is out now and available by clicking HERE!
Check out the entire interview below, Live performance is at the end.
104.7/KIX 95.3 and City of Aberdeen Parks & Rec Present The Concert In The Park! And IT’S Absolutely FREE!
THIS is a B Y O B affair (Bring your OWN BLANKET) and/or folding chair and cozy up for a great afternoon
of FUN.
Proudly sponsored by Hanson Subaru, “Where will your Subaru take you”, Grocery Outlet, Your Locally owned McDonald’s, Bubly Sparkling Water distributed locally by Harbor Pacific, Pacific Care Center and K&J Designs “For the kitchen of your dreams”.
