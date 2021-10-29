      Weather Alert

The Olson Bros Dropped by With Live Performances of Two New Songs!

Oct 29, 2021 @ 11:04am

Luke and Isaac Olson of The Olson Bros Band dropped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today with The Luceman in the morning!  The guys played two brand new songs one of which was just written last night!  Check out those live performances below! Also Luke talks about a potential Christmas Show in Aberdeen with not only The Olson Bros Band but with Luke & Kaylee too!

Live In Studio Performance of “Tailgate Tunes”

Live In Studio Performance of “How The Whiskey Goes Down”

The Olson Bros Luke and Isaac talk about doing a Christmas Show in Aberdeen This December

