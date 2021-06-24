The Olson Bros Dropped by Kix 95.3 This Morning!

Luke and Isaac of The Olson Bros Band stopped by the Kix 95.3 studios with The Luceman in the morning, to talk about some upcoming shows, Their new endorsement deal with Hanson Subaru in the Olympia Auto Mall and to celebrate their first in studio appearance at Kix since before the Pandemic started! Oh And they also gave us a live studio acoustic performance of a brand new Olson Bros Band song! Check out the interview below!
Part 1. Catching up with Luke and Isaac and upcoming Live shows!
Part 2. Hanson Subaru and I Bleed Evergreen
Part 3. The Olson Bros perform a new song called “Let’s Break Up”
For show dates including Kix 95.3’s concert in the Park in August, visit The Olson Bros Band’s official website by clicking HERE!