The Olson Bros Drop A Fresh Track “When The Shines Gone”

Jul 24, 2020 @ 12:14pm

The Olson Bros, Luke & Isaac Olson Zoomed into the Kix 95.3 Morning show.  Today we talked about the huge reaction to their newest song and video “Kill Your Mom”  Which had 10,000 views 1 hour after it’s release and 50,000 in the first 24 hours.  Which is really something for an independent group.

We also debuted a new Olson Bros Track called “When The Shines Gone”  And we talked about how we can’t wait to go to live shows again.  Check out the interview and the New song below!

Part 1. The Healing Power of Music

New song “When The Shines Gone”

Part 2. About “When The Shines Gone” wrap up.

For more on The Olson Bros visit their Facebook Page by clicking HERE! And their Official Website where you can listen to and buy music cool merch and more, just click HERE!

 

New music The Olson Bros When The Shines Gone
