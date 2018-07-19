Luke, Isaac, & Kaylee Olson of the The Olson Bros Band stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning Show with The Luceman & Logan this morning 7/19/18 To Talk up The Concert in the Park This Saturday and gave an in studio performance on a couple of new songs from their new EP “A New High” Check out the interview below!
The Olson Bros band talking about The Concert in The Park and performing their song “My Getaway” below:
The Olson Bros Band performing “I’d Do It Again” below:
Thanks again to the Olson Bros Band for coming on the Kix 95.3 morning show! It’s Always a fun time and don’t forget to come See them play at the Concert in The Park This Saturday at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen and make sure to check out their new EP “A New High” available on iTunes and on your favorite streaming platforms! Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter! And check out their official website by clicking HERE!