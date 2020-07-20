      Weather Alert

The Olson Bros Band Release a Video For “Kill Your Mom”

Jul 20, 2020 @ 11:37am

Don’t let the title fool you.  The Olson Bros Band’s new video for their latest single is called “Kill Your Mom” And it’s  a real tear jerker of song.  A song that Luke and Isaac Olson said “Was very hard to write” based on personal experience the song says that if you do something based on a bad decision that ends your life, like drinking and driving,  life may go on for most after a while, but It’ll “Kill Your Mom”  Check it out and tell us what you think!

Check out The Olson Bros Band official website HERE!  And their Facebook page HERE!

 

