The Olson Bros Band – Drive-In/Tailgate Concert w/ Electric Eye Nov 27th!
This is from the Olson Bros Band–
So excited to be able to play a show that is open to the public for the first time in a long time!!! The show will be in the parking lot at Shoppes at Riverside. Drive up and roll down the windows, hop in the back of the truck or open up the hatchback and enjoy a socially distanced concert!
Electric Eye will be opening up the night at 6 PM followed by The Olson Bros Band! The cost will be $20 per car with 50% to go to the Aberdeen Food Bank!
We look forward to helping the food bank raise some funds during this crazy time and can’t wait to see you guys!!!
Thanks KIX 95.3 for sponsoring the event and to the Shoppes at Riverside for hosting. Make sure to do your Black Friday shopping with them