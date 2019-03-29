The happy marriage of heavy metal and country: Check out Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country”

Warner Nashville – What happens when Blake Shelton collaborates with label mate Devin Dawson?  Give a listen now to “God’s Country.”

The new single by The Voice coach was co-written by the “All on Me” hitmaker. What results from the pair’s collaboration might be described as hardcore country meets heavy metal.

It’s well-known that Devin cut his teeth in a heavy metal band. On his most recent tour, Blake had his pick off all the big country acts: he chose should-be Country Music Hall of Famers John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers.

Check it out for yourself: you can stream or download “God’s Country” now, or watch an impressive Visualizer video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the video for Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t” will move you You’re one tweet away from hearing George Strait “Sing One with Willie” This record’s for you: Luke Combs makes history with “Beautiful Crazy” What happens in a small town? Brantley Gilbert and wife expecting a daughter Brooks & Dunn and Blake Shelton ready to go to battle on “The Voice” Luke Combs, B&D, Strait, Miranda, FGL, Aldean, Kelly Clarkson & more set for superstar collaborations on the ACMs
Comments