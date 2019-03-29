The happy marriage of heavy metal and country: Check out Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country”

Warner Nashville – What happens when Blake Shelton collaborates with label mate Devin Dawson? Give a listen now to “God’s Country.”

The new single by The Voice coach was co-written by the “All on Me” hitmaker. What results from the pair’s collaboration might be described as hardcore country meets heavy metal.

It’s well-known that Devin cut his teeth in a heavy metal band. On his most recent tour, Blake had his pick off all the big country acts: he chose should-be Country Music Hall of Famers John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers.

Check it out for yourself: you can stream or download “God’s Country” now, or watch an impressive Visualizer video on YouTube.

