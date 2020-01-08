      Weather Alert

The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop Presents: The Magic Flute This Weekend

Jan 8, 2020 @ 1:17pm
Ian Dorsch and Jeff Beard of the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop with The Luceman and Logan

The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop will be presenting a condensed, English language version of W. A. Mozart’s timeless masterpiece: “The Magic Flute” this weekend at Grays Harbor College’s Bishop Center!  Ian Dorsch and Jeff Beard of the GH Opera workshop we’re our guest’s this morning on Kix 95.3’s The Luceman & Logan show!

We talked all things Opera and as Usual, The Luceman challenged to guys to an “Opera Off”  this time an Opera version of the theme to Gilligan’s Island!  Check out the interview and “Opera Off” below!

Part 1. Ian and Jeff talk about the GH Opera Workshop and this weekends performance of “The Magic Flute”

Part 2. The Luceman, Ian Dorsch, and Jeff Beard perform an Opera version of the theme from “Gilligan’s Island”

Check out The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s production of the Magic Flute this Saturday (Jan. 11) at 7:30 pm and Sunday (Jan. 12th) at 2 pm! Tickets are only $12 kids 12 and under get in free.  Buy them at the door or purchase them on line by clicking HERE!

 

TAGS
Grays Harbor Opera Workshop The Bishop Center
January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
Congratulations to our Winners in the Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy VIP experience!
Join Club 953
Concert Calendar