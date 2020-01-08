The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop Presents: The Magic Flute This Weekend
Ian Dorsch and Jeff Beard of the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop with The Luceman and Logan
The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop will be presenting a condensed, English language version of W. A. Mozart’s timeless masterpiece: “The Magic Flute” this weekend at Grays Harbor College’s Bishop Center! Ian Dorsch and Jeff Beard of the GH Opera workshop we’re our guest’s this morning on Kix 95.3’s The Luceman & Logan show!
We talked all things Opera and as Usual, The Luceman challenged to guys to an “Opera Off” this time an Opera version of the theme to Gilligan’s Island! Check out the interview and “Opera Off” below!
Part 1. Ian and Jeff talk about the GH Opera Workshop and this weekends performance of “The Magic Flute”
Part 2. The Luceman, Ian Dorsch, and Jeff Beard perform an Opera version of the theme from “Gilligan’s Island”
Check out The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s production of the Magic Flute this Saturday (Jan. 11) at 7:30 pm and Sunday (Jan. 12th) at 2 pm! Tickets are only $12 kids 12 and under get in free. Buy them at the door or purchase them on line by clicking HERE!