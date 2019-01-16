The First Trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is Here!

The first trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has arrived, What do you think? Looks like a lot of the characters from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” are back including Aunt May played by Marisa Tomei is back, as is Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan. Also pretty cool to see Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury making an appearance! The Villian’s appear to be “The Elementals” featuring Hydro-man, Sandman, and Molten-man. Plus Jake Gyllanhaal as Mysterio who is a Spider-Man villain in the comics, but he’s looking to be one of the good guys in this trailer… We’ll have to wait and see when the movie comes out July 5th! Are you excited to see this? Tell us what you think!