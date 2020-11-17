Texting while driving intoxicated leads to injury accident
Texting and driving while intoxicated caused an accident and an injury on the North Beach.
Monday evening, the Washington State Patrol were called to an accident in Ocean City.
According to a report, a 48-year-old Auburn man was driving south on SR 109 just north of the Ocean City beach approach, texting while driving.
In addition to that distraction, the WSP report states that the driver was intoxicated.
The driver lost control, rolling his 2018 Jeep Cherokee onto its side.
The Auburn man was injured in the accident and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
Charges for DUI were filed and the vehicle was impounded.