      Weather Alert

Texting while driving intoxicated leads to injury accident

Nov 17, 2020 @ 6:53am

Texting and driving while intoxicated caused an accident and an injury on the North Beach.

Monday evening, the Washington State Patrol were called to an accident in Ocean City.

According to a report, a 48-year-old Auburn man was driving south on SR 109 just north of the Ocean City beach approach, texting while driving.

In addition to that distraction, the WSP report states that the driver was intoxicated.

The driver lost control, rolling his 2018 Jeep Cherokee onto its side.

The Auburn man was injured in the accident and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

Charges for DUI were filed and the vehicle was impounded.

November 2020
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Most Popular Posts
Kix 95.3's Nurse of The Month is: Judy Ekman!
12 Days of Christmas Contest! Win prizes and help others!
He's A Singer, Songwriter AND Holds a PhD in Psychology Meet Dr. Adam Zwig!
The Olson Bros Band - Drive-In/Tailgate Concert w/ Electric Eye Nov 27th!
Farms in Washington fined for coronavirus violations including one in Elma