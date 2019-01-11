Ten kids for Keith Urban? Nicole Kidman thinks about what might’ve been

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the proud parents of 10-year-old Sunday Rose and 8-year-old Faith Margaret, but if they’d gotten together earlier, Nicole says, they might have had many more kids.

“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could have had 10 of them!’” the actress tells People in this week’s cover story. But Nicole says Keith advises her to stop wishing for what could’ve been.

“Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind,’” Nicole explains. “It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”

Of course, that includes a happy home life in Nashville — and the Oscar-winner says the two Aussies aren’t going anywhere.

“My roots are deeply embedded here,” she reflects, going on to explain how she often plays host to her daughters’ friends.

“Our house is always full of kids,” Nicole reveals. “Sometimes we have eight kids over for dinner after school.”

You can check out the full article titled “Keith, Kids & Finding Happiness” when People’s new issue hits newsstands on Friday.

