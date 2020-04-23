      Weather Alert

Temporary Pacific County Burn Ban has been lifted

Apr 23, 2020 @ 6:10am

Pacific County implemented a temporary “Burn Ban” on April 13 after a series of dry days in the region.

These restrictions were put in place by Pacific County Fire Districts and Fire Departments in cooperation with the Washington Department of Natural Resources along with other SW Washington Counties and put restrictions on all outdoor burning on a temporary basis, until conditions had moderated.

As of Tuesday, the conditions have moderated and restrictions have been lifted. 

If you have any further questions please contact the Department of Community Development at 360-642-9382 for the Long Beach office or 360-875-9356 for the South Bend office.

