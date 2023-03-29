Temporary changes to popular campgrounds at Lake Quinault

Forest visitors planning to camp on the Olympic National Forest this summer should be aware of some temporary changes to the popular Willaby and Falls Creek Campgrounds along Lake Quinault.

Officials stated that annual safety inspections identified several trees that present hazards to visitors in both campgrounds.

Forest officials are reviewing options to remove or reduce the hazards presented by these trees.

There is currently no time frame for when hazard mitigations will be completed.

They say that to ensure the safety of the public, reservations are no longer being accepted at these sites and opening dates for Willaby and Falls Creek Campground have not been announced.

Those with existing reservations have been notified.

When the campgrounds can open safely, existing reservations will be honored; any other available campsites will be “first come-first serve”.

“Camping along Lake Quinault is a special experience, and we’re entrusted to keep these places safe,” said, recreation manager, Kathryn McGillvray, “We’re working to address the areas of concern while respecting the resources of the area and ensuring pre-existing infrastructure isn’t damaged. We hope to have visitors camping along the lakeshore very soon.”

Anticipated opening dates for other campgrounds across the forest are listed below.

All campgrounds listed are “first come-first serve”.