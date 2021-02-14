Teddy Bryan Receives Maximum Sentence for Favro Murder
16 year old Teddy Bryan was sentenced in Grays Harbor Superior Court today to the maximum allowed sentence of 220 months in prison for the murder of 22 year old Jonathan Favro.
With Bryan’s plea agreement on January 10th of this year the possible sentence for 2nd Degree Murder was between 123-220 months in prison. Grays Harbor Prosecutor Stu Menefee recommended the high end of the sentence citing the aggravating factors in the murder.
Bryan spoke to judge Mark McCauley, apologizing to the Favro family for the July 14th murder.
Bryan’s lawyer spoke on his upbringing, saying that a broken home, a drug addicted mother, alcohol abuse, and other factors do not excuse his actions, but they contributed to his judgment at the time of the crime.
The teen was charged with stabbing Favro after an argument in Hoquiam. According to Hoquiam Police, Favro was parked with the 20 year old girlfriend of the convicted murder when the 16 year old struck him several times in the face with his fist and then stabbed him once in the chest and a second time in the lower thigh.
Favro then drove away on 28th Street before hitting a rock embankment on Bay Avenue. Bryan allegedly chased after the vehicle on foot. Favro fled on foot to the alley between Bay and Pacific Avenues where he died from his injuries.
The 16 year old then returned to his girlfriend’s apartment and allegedly rinsed off the knife and changed his clothing. When officers found the 16 year old Hoquiam boy, he admitted to stabbing Favro.
After hearing from Bryan, Favro’s mother Carla, and both sides of the case, Judge McCauley decided that the maximum sentence was the only possible answer.
Prior to his placement in a penitentiary, like every offender within Washington, Bryan is scheduled to be placed into the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton. This is the same facility where Favro worked prior to his murder.