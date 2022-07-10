Tacoma man found dead at Wynoochee Dam after being reported missing

A Tacoma man died near the Wynoochee Dam.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they were called to a camping area at the Wynoochee Dam on Friday, July 8 at approximately 8pm for a missing person.
According to their report, the 42-year-old Tacoma man was last seen by family members riding an ATV out of the camp, but had not returned.
The man had been missing for several hours before deputies were called to the area. Deputies responded, but were unable to locate the man.
On the morning of Saturday, July 9 at approximately 8am, search and rescue members from West Coast Search Dogs, Mason County, and Pierce County Search and Rescue began a search of the area.
Around 9:40a, the man was was found deceased.
According to GHSO, investigators believe that the man had been driving the ATV and failed to negotiate a turn, driving over an embankment before striking a tree.
The report states that the man had not been wearing a helmet and alcohol may have been a factor.
GHSO states, “Our condolences to the friends and family involved in this tragic accident.”