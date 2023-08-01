Tacoma man facing DUI/Assault charges following Central Park accident

Three people were injured following an accident in Central Park on Monday.

The Washington State Patrol shared details on the accident that occurred around 7:30pm on Monday that sent two local and one regional person to hospitals.

According to the report, a 23-year-old Tacoma driver was heading east on SR 12, driving above the posted speed limit.

When a 23-year-old Hoquiam woman went to make a left turn onto SR 12 from Hill Road, the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lane, with the Tacoma man’s 1990 Toyota pickup and the 2021 Honda CRV driven by the Hoquiam woman blocking both east and westbound lanes.

Both drivers and a 68-year-old Aberdeen woman in the second vehicle were all sent to local hospitals, with the Tacoma man being transferred to Tacoma General.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Tacoma man is facing charges of DUI and Vehicular Assault.