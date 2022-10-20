Suspicious fires at Olympic Stadium; public information sought

An investigation is underway following multiple suspicious fires within the historic Olympic Stadium.

Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong says that fire and police personnel from both Hoquiam and Aberdeen were reported this morning.

According to Strong, someone called 911 about a grass fire near the bleachers inside the stadium.

When Hoquiam fire and police units arrived they found fires at multiple locations inside the property.

Strong says that the fires were extinguished quickly and that there was minimal damage reported in the preliminary investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

Detectives with the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who resides in the four block radius of the stadium and who has home surveillance video to review it between the hours of 5:30 to 6:40 AM for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information regarding this fire is requested to call the Hoquiam Police Department at (360) 532-0892 and contact Detective Sgt. Blundred or Detective Green.