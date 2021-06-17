Suspect in custody following Pacific County homicide between brothers
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office has shared information regarding a homicide investigation involving a man shooting and killing his brother.
In the release, the Pacific County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 1am on Thursday, June 17 from a man who told dispatchers that he had just shot and killed his brother.
The caller, who identified himself as 26-year-old Thomas Shotwell, said that as he was leaving his home on the North Nemah Road and leaving the gun used to shoot his brother at the home.
The sheriff’s office said that several law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and discovered 26-year-old Raymond Shotwell deceased inside the home.
A handgun was recovered at the scene and is believed to be the weapon used to shoot Raymond Shotwell.
The statement from Pacific County states that the area was canvassed in an attempt to locate Thomas Shotwell.
At approximately 5:00 AM, Thomas Shotwell was located inside his vehicle parked in the Bay Center area where the man was found to be in “extreme medical distress”.
Deputies summoned for medical aid and forced entry into his locked vehicle and took him into custody to render aid without incident.
The Sheriff’s Office states that it is believed that Thomas Shotwell may have intentionally attempted to harm himself after the incident. The man was transferred to a medical facility and is now in custody under guard of the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation indicates that the two brothers lived together at the home.
A motive for the homicide is not known at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Long Beach and Raymond police departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the incident along with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office.