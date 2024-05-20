Suspect arrested in 2015 murder investigation

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared that a suspect has been taken into custody as part of a 2015 murder investigation .

In a release from the sheriff’s office, they state that detectives made an arrest late last week of 43-year-old Charles Watts in connection with the 2015 murder of Jeffrey Beach.

The arrest reportedly took place at approximately 11:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2024, in the Vancouver, WA area.

The case involves the death of Jeffrey Beach, which occurred on the Long Beach Peninsula in 2015.

According to officials, despite an extensive initial investigation, the case had gone cold.

Sheriff Daniel Garcia’s office says that new leads were developed that ultimately led to the arrest.

Watts was apprehended following 15 months of investigative efforts.

After being taken into custody, he was transported to the Pacific County Jail, where he was formally booked on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Each charge carries a bail set at one million dollars.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office continues to urge anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward.

Information can be reported anonymously through our tip line at (360)875-9300 ext. 2847, or by e-mailing [email protected].

For further information, please contact the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Michael Parker, at (360)214-0041, or email [email protected]