Suspect arrested following hit-and-run; pedestrian struck taken to hospital

The Aberdeen Police Department shared details regarding a Tuesday hit-and-run accident.

KXRO was on scene following the accident when a 44-year-old Aberdeen resident was struck Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Broadway and First streets.

APD says that they received the call about the accident, and as officers were responding, a witness reported the vehicle that struck the resident, a white Chevrolet van, was fleeing the scene.

A witness followed the suspect vehicle while giving updates of its location to the dispatch center.

Officers arrived on scene of the accident while other officers converged on the area where the suspect vehicle was last seen.

The suspect vehicle was located and stopped in the Bel-Aire area and the driver was arrested.

A 63-year-old Aberdeen resident was taken into custody for felony hit and run after hitting the pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

He posted bail the following day and was released, according to the County Wide Jail Roster.

The victim was transported to the Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in critical condition.

The Aberdeen Police investigations unit processed the scene with the assistance of the Hoquiam Police Department.

The suspect’s vehicle was seized as evidence and transported to the Aberdeen Police Department for further processing.

The investigation is ongoing.