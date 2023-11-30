KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Survey asks what is needed for Raymond revitalization

November 30, 2023 7:48AM PST
Share
Logo from Pacific County Economic Development Council

A survey is open now for the Raymond area for residents to give their thoughts on future needs.

The Pacific County Economic Development Council launched the survey for the Raymond community to gather input on downtown revitalization.

According to the survey, “the future of Raymond depends on the presence of a strong local economy that serves the needs of both residents and commercial interests”.

Input is requested on what developments the community would like to see for the city and how important arts or utilities and infrastructure are.

The survey also asks both what you love about Raymond, and what one thing you would like to see change.

The survey’s focus is to improve downtown Raymond and the input from the local residents will be incorporated into future strategic planning.

While the survey is intended for Raymond specifically, there are options to fill it out if you live, work, visit, or care about Raymond for other reasons.

Take the survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYHPZ9P

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Think Of YouChris Young / Cassadee Pope
8:34pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
8:30pm
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
8:24pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
8:21pm
The TruthJason Aldean
8:17pm
View Full Playlist