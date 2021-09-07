Summit Pacific to Require Curbside Check-in Beginning Sept. 7
Summit Pacific Medical Center has announced they are now taking extra steps to protect patients, staff, visitors and the community due to the increase in COVID-19 cases locally.
In order to reduce the number of patients in waiting rooms and increase physical distancing, Summit Pacific will be requiring curbside check-in beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Patients, with the exception of those seeking care at our Emergency Department, are asked to call 360-495-5790 upon arriving at Summit Pacific to check in with a registration specialist and then wait for their visit in their own vehicles.
Once caregivers are ready for the patient, the patient will receive a text message or phone call to enter the building, receive a health screening and proceed to their visit.
Emergency Department patients can walk into the Emergency Department to check in and receive an evaluation. Then if the patient is able, they may return to their vehicle to wait.
Current Visitation Policy
A no-visitors policy is in place until further notice. This means no visitors, with limited exceptions for special circumstances. Our care teams will communicate with a family member or friend, as designated by the patient, to help inform care as needed.
- Emergency Department: Visitors allowed if essential to care.
- Inpatient Unit: No visitors allowed. Visitation for end-of-life care is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- Clinics: Only essential caregivers may attend visits.
Virtual Primary Care Visits
In 2020, Summit Pacific expanded the ability to provide virtual healthcare visits for patients .
“Simply connect to your appointment via your smartphone, tablet or computer with camera; there is no need to download additional apps or software. Patients will receive a link in their email to join the visit. Request a virtual visit when you schedule your next appointment by calling 360-346-2222. Patients should consider virtual visits for routine visits, follow-up appointments or for minor illnesses.”
Virtual visits are not for severe or life-threatening emergencies; if you are experiencing an emergency, you should call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Department.