Summit Pacific Hosting Free Peak Health Wellness Fair and 5k Sept. 17th

Summit Pacific Medical Center will be hosting the Peak Health Wellness Fair at their Wellness Center on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is free for the public and will feature a guest speaker, health screenings, giveaways, vendors, and more.

Summit Pacific says that some of the event highlights include a children’s bike rodeo, free bike helmets, free vision exams and blood pressure checks, acupuncture, and a chance to blend up your own smoothie on their smoothie bike.

The guest speaker this year is Wilton Kanavan from the Therapy Services Department at Summit Pacific. He will be presenting on Strength Training for the Running Cycle, where attendees will be able to learn about warming up, mobility work, how to develop a performance pattern cycle and more.

Free Peak Health 5k

Prior to the Peak Health Wellness Fair is the free Peak Health 5k with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. at Summit Pacific Wellness Center.

Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome.

Free registration is available online at summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or by calling Cynthia Beck, community programs coordinator, at 360-346-2297.