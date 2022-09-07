KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Summit Pacific Hosting Free Community Education Event Tuesday, Sept. 13

September 7, 2022 6:27AM PDT
Share

Summit Pacific Medical Center is hosting a free community education event as part of their ongoing series.

Summit Pacific will feature early childhood special education teacher and member of the family support staff for the Aberdeen School District, Christine Popowich.

The topic of this upcoming event is called “Nurturing Our Children”

According to the hospital group, the discussion will help parents discover their child’s needs and look at the importance of healthy relationships with a special focus on early adolescence, how technology is impacting your child’s development, and how to share resources in your community.

The online event will be hosted on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook live. 

Summit Pacific hosts their series of free Community Education Events the second Tuesday of each month. 

Visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or find Summit Pacific on Facebook to view upcoming events.

Most Popular Posts

1

Win Russell Dickerson Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!
2

Plank Island Theater Co. Holding Auditions For "Dog See's God" At The Bishop Center
3

Win Dierks Bentley Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!
4

Barn Bash Is This Saturday In Montesano
5

VFW Auxiliary National President visting the harbor

Recently Played

Happy AnywhereBlake Shelton/gwen Stefani
7:15am
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line)
7:10am
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
7:07am
GoldDierks Bentley
7:00am
One MississippiKane Brown
6:50am
View Full Playlist