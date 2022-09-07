Summit Pacific Hosting Free Community Education Event Tuesday, Sept. 13

Summit Pacific Medical Center is hosting a free community education event as part of their ongoing series.

Summit Pacific will feature early childhood special education teacher and member of the family support staff for the Aberdeen School District, Christine Popowich.

The topic of this upcoming event is called “Nurturing Our Children”

According to the hospital group, the discussion will help parents discover their child’s needs and look at the importance of healthy relationships with a special focus on early adolescence, how technology is impacting your child’s development, and how to share resources in your community.

The online event will be hosted on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook live.

Summit Pacific hosts their series of free Community Education Events the second Tuesday of each month.

Visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or find Summit Pacific on Facebook to view upcoming events.