Summit Pacific commissioner resigns
There will be an opening on the Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District No. 1 Board of Commissioners as a commissioner has announced her resignation.
The Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District No. 1, also known as Summit Pacific Medical Center, announced that the Board of Commissioners received a letter of resignation from Commissioner Joy Iversen.
The letter was presented during the October board of commissioners meeting Thursday, Oct. 22.
In her letter Iversen stated, “I have learned that I cannot be on the ballot twice in the same election. I am up for election to both the McCleary City Council and the hospital board of commissioners in 2021. Both mean a great deal to me and it has been an extremely difficult decision to make. I wanted very much to serve on the hospital board and the city council simultaneously.”
RCW 29A.24.075 “Qualifications for filing, appearance on ballot” states that “Excluding the office of precinct committee officer or a temporary elected position such as a charter review board member or freeholder, no person may file for more than one office.”
Iversen continued, “As I am forced to make a choice, I feel the need to continue serving the citizens of McCleary on city council. I know the hospital district is in good hands and will continue progressing and offering new and improved services to our community. I am fortunate to have spent most of my adult life helping, in a small way, build the hospital district and am very pleased with the progress made over the years.”
Iversen has been involved with the hospital district for over 30 years, serving most of her time as the Diagnostic Imaging Manager. Iversen is also responsible for creating two of Summit Pacific’s signature community events, the Peak Health Wellness Fair and Ladies’ Night Out.
Iversen’s last day as commissioner will be Dec. 31, 2020, at which time remaining commissioners will review letters of interest and appoint an applicant to fill her vacancy. The appointment will be effective Jan. 1, 2021 and will last the remainder of Iversen’s term, ending December 31, 2021. This position will go to vote in 2021 for a six-year term.
Persons of interest, whose primary residence is in Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District No. 1, may submit a letter of interest for the position through Friday, Nov. 27.
For more information on what the position entails, or to submit a letter of interest, please contact Jori Stott by emailing [email protected].