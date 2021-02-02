Summit Pacific adds Kevin Bossard to hospital Board of Commissioners
Summit Pacific Medical Center has welcomed a new member to the Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District No. 1 Board of Commissioners.
In a release, Sumit Pacific announced that Kevin Bossard was sworn into office Jan. 22, filling the position left vacant by Joy Iversen.
“I believe in the Harbor and want to contribute to its revitalization and wellness. I am eager to contribute and hope my ties to the local fire departments, schools, and community will be a benefit,” says Bossard, who has lived in the hospital district since 2005.
The board motioned to appoint Bossard to the position during their monthly meeting on Dec. 18.
Bossard’s appointment will be effective the remainder of the term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.
This position will go to vote in 2021 for a six-year term.
“I am looking forward to working with Kevin,” said Josh Martin, CEO. “It’s clear from his background that he has a passion for building communities, which strongly aligns with our vision to build the healthiest community in the Nation.”