Suicidal man brings large police response to Ocean Beach Road

A man fired on police Monday before taking his own life.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office issued a report following the incident, saying that law enforcement were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Beach Road just after noon after receiving a call from a man saying that police were needed because another man had shot himself and was deceased.

While en route, dispatch received another call from the location from a woman who said that a man at the location was suicidal and needed help. The woman told dispatchers that the man had guns and was in a travel trailer on the back portion of the property.

Shortly after deputies arrived on scene and attempted to speak with the man, he fired two gunshots inside the trailer. Deputies were able to contact all the occupants of the main house and quickly escort them to safety.

Undersheriff Kevin Schrader says that shortly after removing the occupants from the main residence, the man reportedly fired a round at the deputies striking one of their police vehicles. The deputies were able to retreat from the location and began communicating with the subject by phone.

Traffic was blocked in the area.

The Aberdeen Crisis Response Unit was called to the scene to assist. Deputies continued to communicate with the subject by phone until communication abruptly stopped.

A drone from the Hoquiam Police Department was used to conduct surveillance on the location while the Crisis Response Unit was able to approach the travel trailer in an armored vehicle.

The man was later found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said that they were assisted in this incident by Washington State Patrol, the Aberdeen Police Department, the Hoquiam Police Department, the Montesano Police Department, and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.