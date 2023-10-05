KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Students asked to take part in Washington State Healthy Youth Survey

October 5, 2023 7:37AM PDT
Share
Logo from The Healthy Youth Survey

Some local students will be taking part in the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey this month.

The Montesano School District posted a notice stating that students in grades 8, 10, and 12 will have the opportunity to take the survey during their first period on Wednesday, October 18.

This survey is being offered at schools throughout the state with opportunities for other grades, depending on the school.

The Healthy Youth Survey includes questions related to physical activity and diet, unintentional and intentional injury, substance abuse, sexual behaviors, abuse, risk and protective factors, and access to school- based services. 

Taking the survey is voluntary. Parents who do not want their student to participate in the survey can call their local school to excuse their participation, or students may tell their teacher they do not want to take part.

There is no penalty for not taking the survey and student’s grades will not be affected for opting out.

The Department of Health states that survey results are used for planning, evaluating, and improving programs, and getting the money to support them. 

Student answers are anonymous. No codes or information used to match a survey to a student. 

Anonymous data is shared with local health departments and approved researchers to support youth and reduce their risks. 

Information for Parents and Students regarding the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey. 

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

If Heaven Wasnt So Far AwayJustin Moore
11:56pm
Thank GodKane Brown / Katelyn Brown
11:53pm
Nobodys NobodyBrothers Osborne
11:49pm
(if Youre Not...) Im Outta HereShania Twain
11:46pm
Looking For YouChris Young
11:43pm
View Full Playlist