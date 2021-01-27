Stolen vehicle causes crash near Elma
An accident near Elma led to an injury and charges related to the stolen vehicle that caused the collision.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 23-year old Tacoma man was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of SR 12 near the intersection with SR 8.
The report alludes that the driver was attempting to elude authorities and driving recklessly as he drove the wrong way on the highway.
The Tacoma man, driving a 2000 Honda Civic, struck a 1988 Toyota pickup driven by a 63-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon man.
A passenger in the Civic, a 31-year-old Tacoma woman, was injured in the accident although authorities say she was not transported to the hospital from the scene. The report suggests that she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Charges were filed against the Tacoma driver for Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.