Stefan Roland stopped by The Kix Morning Show with The Luceman & Logan!
By Phil Luce
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 11:19 AM

The Kix 95.3 Concert in the Park is This Saturday 7/21/18 and Stefan Roland who will be performing at 1:30 pm was our guest on the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan!

Stefan talks about his early days growing up in Germany, moving to America, as well as his musical influences and performs his original song called “Wild Fires”

Check out the interview and live performance below!

In the next clip Stefan performs his original song “Wild Fires” on the Kix 95.3 Morning Show!

Check out Stafan Roland’s Facebook page HERE!  And his website HERE!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The 7th Street Kids stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about Seussical The Musical! Win Florida Georgia Line Tickets Next Free Ticket Friday! Watershed Is SOLD OUT! But YOU could WIN a Pair of Tickets Next Free Ticket Friday!! “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” & “The Equalizer 2” Open in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend The Olson Bros Band Stopped by The Kix 95.3 Morning Show! Grays Harbor County Clerk Candidate Kym Foster Stopped by The Kix Morning Show!
Comments