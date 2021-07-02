Statewide burn ban; local cities and beaches included; fireworks discouraged
An extensive burn ban is in place within Grays Harbor, local cities, in local parks and coastal beaches, and on Department of Natural Resources land.
According to a letter shared by numerous local fire departments and cities, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts are following the direction of Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and have put restrictions on all outdoor burning in Grays Harbor until conditions moderate.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued a directive that bans outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection through Sept. 30, 2021.
That date may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions.
Franz also joined fire officials throughout the state in urging residents to refrain from using personal fireworks this Fourth of July.
Multiple local cities, including Aberdeen and Hoquiam, have shared the ban, stating that they are following the guidance.
This ban also applies to coastal beaches and state parks.
This order supersedes all other burn bans currently in effect on forest lands within the state of Washington under the Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection.
According to the letter, fire danger has increased following prolonged drought, a record-breaking heat wave and forecasted winds that can spread a wildfire quickly through the dry grasses and forests.
Fireworks were expected to further increase that danger through the Fourth of July weekend.
“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” said Commissioner Franz, “and the risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”
Residents who see smoke should call 911 to report the fire. For tips on how to stay safe during fire season, go to /WildfirePrevention.
Wildfire statistics can be found on DNR’s Fire Dashboard at http://fireinfo.dnr.wa.gov/.
Please contact your local fire district for further information and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions. Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org for a full list of burn restrictions in the local and surrounding areas.
For current information about fires on local BEACHES contact WASHINGTON STATE PARKS @ (360) 902-8844.
For more information on local fire restrictions
- Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book
- City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book
- Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
- Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
- Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623
- Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121
