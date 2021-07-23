State Route 8 exit to SR 108 in McCleary to close for repairs
McCleary, WA – McCleary travelers will need to take alternate routes next week if their plans include State Route 108.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will complete pavement repairs along westbound SR 8 to West Simpson Avenue in multiple locations on Wednesday.
The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a signed detour will be in place to keep people moving.
Westbound SR 8 travelers headed towards downtown McCleary will follow Mox Chehalis Road and Eastbound SR 108 travelers will follow South 3rd Street to join SR 8 at Mox Chehalis Road.
All work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.